Wild 48-mile chase lands man in Barnes Co. Jail

NEAR VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is in jail after state troopers busted him for speeding on I-94 and trying to get away from them.

The Highway Patrol says when they tried to pull over 27-year-old Austin Muck, he took off down the interstate.

Authorities flattened all his tires, but Muck kept going at about 15 mph.

Eventually officers used a PIT maneuver to stop him near Valley City--The chase lasted 48 miles.

Muck was then arrested for reckless endangerment, driving under suspension and fleeing.

A woman in the car was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

