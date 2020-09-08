WFPS: Second in state for student enrollment

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools said they are the second-largest school district in the state for students in preschool through twelfth grade Tuesday.

The school district said they have 11,728 students enrolled in preschool through 12th grade.

West Fargo Public Schools' Return to Learn Plan was approved by the School Board on August 10 and included two start dates for students: Thursday, September 3, and Tuesday, September 8.

They said about half of the student body started on each of the two days, with the district’s virtual students also reporting this morning for the first day of instruction.

The indicated enrollment number includes all students (both cohorts and virtual students) registered with the district today.

As of Tuesday evening, families are still completing the registration process.

In 2019, 11,501 students, with the exception of kindergarten and Harwood Elementary School were registered for the first day.

The school district said enrollment data fluctuates throughout September, and the district’s official enrollment number for the year will be submitted to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction based on data pulled at the end of the month.

