Repairs expected to begin at Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre

By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre plans to rebuild and possibly expand after structural roof damage was found over the auditorium.

In December of 2019, the building was deemed unsafe. Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre wrote in a Facebook post on September 4, “In the nine months since structural roof damage was discovered over the auditorium, the building has continued to shift and settle. The integrity of the entire facility is now compromised and the possibility of a full or partial roof collapse has increased.”

Now, the theatre is requesting approval for a new plan that would allow them to reconstruct, with the possibility of expansion.

The plan is contingent upon the City of Fargo’s, Park District’s, and the railroad’s approval.

The theatre said it was with the help of the community that these repairs are possible.

Today a safety fence was put in place around the perimeter of the theatre. In the nine months since structural roof...

Posted by Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre on Friday, September 4, 2020

