Moorhead students, staff return to school

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools return to classes this morning after being out for almost six months.

As the students are broken down by grade, about 7,000 students over 13 public school systems will head back to the classrooms.

As school starts in a hybrid model, only half will see a classroom today.

Face masks are required for everyone entering the school.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.