Moorhead Area Public Schools will provide free meals to students

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools announced Tuesday that school meals will be provided at no charge to all students at the start of the school year.

Free meals are provided through the USDA emergency feeding programs. Free meals will be provided as long as funds are available or through December 2020. When the program expires, regular meal prices will apply.

