Moorhead Area Public Schools announces record enrollment on 1st day of school

Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools had 7,153 students in grades K-12 enrolled for the first day of school Sept. 8, which continues the recent trend of high enrollment. Students returned to fall instruction in a hybrid learning model which is a mix of distance learning and in-person classes, or Spud Academy, a virtual learning model available for families desiring full time distance learning. Spud Academy enrollment was 1,299 with 496 in grades K-4; 478 in grades 5-8 and 325 in grades 9-12.

The 2020-21 school year’s opening enrollment is 66 students more than last year’s. The number of students in the district will fluctuate over the next few weeks before stabilizing in October and November, according to historical trends.

The current 2020-21 enrollment figures of 7,153 continue the trend of increasing enrollment in the district. Opening enrollment for the 2019-20 school year was 7,087; 20018-19 was 6,987; 2017-18 was 6,701 and 2016-17 was 6,538.

Grade 5 is the largest grade level with 624 students, followed by grade 1 with 603 students. The smallest classes are 10th grade at 494 and 11th grade at 508 students.

“We are pleased to welcome our students back, whether their first day was in-person as a Track A student, in distance learning as a Track B student or virtually as a Spud Academy student,” said Dr. Brandon Lunak, Superintendent. "After six months of being apart, there are a lot of smiles on the faces of students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators today. Although this is a unique fall with a lot of uncertainty, we are excited to bring our students and staff back in a way that protects our health and safety and provides educational excellence and equity for students.

