Advertisement

Moorhead Area Public Schools announces record enrollment on 1st day of school

(KVLY)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Moorhead, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Area Public Schools had 7,153 students in grades K-12 enrolled for the first day of school Sept. 8, which continues the recent trend of high enrollment. Students returned to fall instruction in a hybrid learning model which is a mix of distance learning and in-person classes, or Spud Academy, a virtual learning model available for families desiring full time distance learning. Spud Academy enrollment was 1,299 with 496 in grades K-4; 478 in grades 5-8 and 325 in grades 9-12.

The 2020-21 school year’s opening enrollment is 66 students more than last year’s. The number of students in the district will fluctuate over the next few weeks before stabilizing in October and November, according to historical trends.

The current 2020-21 enrollment figures of 7,153 continue the trend of increasing enrollment in the district. Opening enrollment for the 2019-20 school year was 7,087; 20018-19 was 6,987; 2017-18 was 6,701 and 2016-17 was 6,538.

Grade 5 is the largest grade level with 624 students, followed by grade 1 with 603 students. The smallest classes are 10th grade at 494 and 11th grade at 508 students.

“We are pleased to welcome our students back, whether their first day was in-person as a Track A student, in distance learning as a Track B student or virtually as a Spud Academy student,” said Dr. Brandon Lunak, Superintendent. "After six months of being apart, there are a lot of smiles on the faces of students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators today. Although this is a unique fall with a lot of uncertainty, we are excited to bring our students and staff back in a way that protects our health and safety and provides educational excellence and equity for students.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

3:30PM Live Webstream: Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By David Spofford
3:30PM Live Webstream: Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing

News

Mr. Food - Down Home Meatloaf - September 8

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Healthier Me

News - Noon News September 8 - Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 8 - Part 1

Updated: 1 hour ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Latest News

News

Casey’s General Stores to support Feeding America

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Casey’s sets 10 million meal goal to help children and their families in the retailer’s 16-state footprint

News

Cass County deputy arrested for DWI in Minnesota

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has opened an Internal Investigation on one of their employees after learning the employee was arrested for DWI in Minnesota this past weekend

News

Moorhead Area Public Schools will provide free meals to students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
School meals will be provided for all students at no charge.

News

FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee updates Smart Restart Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Cali Hubbard
Fargo Public School’s COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee held their third meeting Tuesday to talk about the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

News

Moorhead students, staff return to school

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Moorhead Area Public Schools has about 7,000 students over 13 school districts. Only about half will attend classes today because of the hybrid learning process.

Breaking News

Deputies release identity of victim and murder suspect in Clearwater County stabbing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer and Joshua Peguero
Clearwater County deputies are releasing the identities of the victim and murder suspect in a stabbing.