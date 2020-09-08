FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee updates Smart Restart Plan

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Public School’s COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee held their third meeting Tuesday to talk about the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

FPS informed parents that they’ve revised protocols about possible or confirmed cased of COVID-19 based on updated guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health. They also have updated information from Nutrition Services and have revised the definition of Level 3 or hybrid instruction for middle and high school students.

For hybrid instruction, the committee said middle and high school students will not transition to online learning beginning October 5. Students will continue in the A/B rotation.

The committee said Guided Practice Centers for elementary students will not be located or held at FPS middle and high school buildings. Instead, Guided Practice opportunities will be held in open spaces in the district. That includes a combination of elementary and secondary buildings.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee said they reaffirmed their plan to use the model at their September 21 meeting for guidance.

Since the first day of school (September 2), the committee said students and staff will have gone through one and a half incubation periods (the time from exposure to development of symptoms) prior to September 21.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee said it will help to make a more informed decision about a possible change in instructional level.

The 14-day rolling average of the County Transmission Rate that will be used for the model can be found here.

The committee said it’s working to provide at least a two-week notice before making a change in level for Fargo Public Schools. The decision on September 21 will begin on Monday, October 5.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.