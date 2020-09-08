Advertisement

FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee updates Smart Restart Plan

FPS
FPS(Fargo Public Schools)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Public School’s COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee held their third meeting Tuesday to talk about the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

FPS informed parents that they’ve revised protocols about possible or confirmed cased of COVID-19 based on updated guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health. They also have updated information from Nutrition Services and have revised the definition of Level 3 or hybrid instruction for middle and high school students.

For hybrid instruction, the committee said middle and high school students will not transition to online learning beginning October 5. Students will continue in the A/B rotation.

The committee said Guided Practice Centers for elementary students will not be located or held at FPS middle and high school buildings. Instead, Guided Practice opportunities will be held in open spaces in the district. That includes a combination of elementary and secondary buildings.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee said they reaffirmed their plan to use the model at their September 21 meeting for guidance.

Since the first day of school (September 2), the committee said students and staff will have gone through one and a half incubation periods (the time from exposure to development of symptoms) prior to September 21.

The FPS COVID-19 Instructional Plan Committee said it will help to make a more informed decision about a possible change in instructional level.

The 14-day rolling average of the County Transmission Rate that will be used for the model can be found here.

The committee said it’s working to provide at least a two-week notice before making a change in level for Fargo Public Schools. The decision on September 21 will begin on Monday, October 5.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Casey’s General Stores to support Feeding America

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Casey’s sets 10 million meal goal to help children and their families in the retailer’s 16-state footprint

News

Cass County Deputy arrested for DWI

Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has opened an Internal Investigation on one of their employees after learning the employee was arrested for DWI in Minnesota this past weekend

News

Moorhead Area Public Schools will provide free meals to students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
School meals will be provided for all students at no charge.

News

Moorhead students, staff return to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sherrod
Moorhead Area Public Schools has about 7,000 students over 13 school districts. Only about half will attend classes today because of the hybrid learning process.

Latest News

Breaking News

Deputies release identity of victim and murder suspect in Clearwater County stabbing

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer and Joshua Peguero
Clearwater County deputies are releasing the identities of the victim and murder suspect in a stabbing.

News

News - Wild 48-mile chase lands man in Barnes Co. Jail

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 8

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

News - Priest expected to become MN Bishop under investiagation

Updated: 10 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

Valley Today

Priest expected to become MN Bishop under investiagation

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The priest was supposed to be elevated to bishop’s rank in an Oct. 1 ceremony.

Valley Today

Wild 48-mile chase lands man in Barnes Co. Jail

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
The Highway Patrol says when they tried to pull over 27-year-old Austin Muck, he took off down the interstate.