Family displaced after Grand Forks apartment fire
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -
A family was displaced after an apartment fire that happened in Grand Forks on Labor Day.
It happened at 3:19 p.m. Monday at 826 4th Ave S.
The Grand Forks Fire Department said there was significant damage to one of the units, displacing a family.
Authorities said no one was hurt and are not releasing any more information at this time.
