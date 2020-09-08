Family displaced after Grand Forks apartment fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A family was displaced after an apartment fire that happened in Grand Forks on Labor Day.

It happened at 3:19 p.m. Monday at 826 4th Ave S.

The Grand Forks Fire Department said there was significant damage to one of the units, displacing a family.

Authorities said no one was hurt and are not releasing any more information at this time.

