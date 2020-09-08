Extra patrols for Labor Day weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Labor Day weekend is coming to an end which means people are hitting the road to head home.

North Dakota Highway Patrol came out in full force for the holiday.

“We have a high visibility weekend for our department where we try to have as many people out on the roadway as possible,” Sgt. Luke Hendrickson said. “Short vacation requests are denied, those types of things, so we can get as many people on the roadway to lower those speeds and make it a safer travel way for people that are on the roadways. It’s also our last weekend for the ‘Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over’ campaign.”

Officials say Labor Day is one of the top travel days for the year. More people on the road means the possibility for more people speeding and people drinking and driving.

As of Monday afternoon, highway patrol had already seen 22 DUI arrests for the holiday weekend.

“22 is too many,” Sgt. Hendrickson said. “Our state right now is experiencing fatalities. We have about 58 fatalities right now for the state and 26 percent of those are because of alcohol. That’s 100 percent avoidable, so when we have a weekend with 22, that’s just too high of a number.”

Fargo Police put out a post saying among drivers between the ages of 18 and 34 who were killed in crashes over the Labor Day holiday period in 2018, 47 percent were drunk.

“Driving drunk is a very selfish act,” Sgt. Hendrickson said. “A lot of people try to rationalize it by saying I don’t want to leave my vehicle at the bar or I only had a couple of drinks. People who really pay the price for that are the innocent people that are involved in an accident if it is that. You have families that are devastated through no act of their own because someone else was selfish and decided to drive home drunk.”

Henrickson says there is no excuse, holiday or not. Plan ahead, have a sober ride home, or call a ride service.

North Dakota Highway Patrol made a post to social media this weekend saying a 20-year-old driver was stopped in Fargo going 104 in a 55, showing a breathalyzer reading .257, more than three times the legal limit. The driver also admitted to texting and driving.

