College students shouldn’t get tested for COVID-19 after Labor Day travels, health experts say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Despite recommendations from health officials and N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum, many college students still left campus this holiday weekend which has some wondering if they should get tested for COVID-19 or quarantine.

For those who left campus this weekend, Sanford Infectious Disease Specialist Avish Nagpal says if most of your socialization was done outdoors, you should be in the clear.

“So, you know it’s ok to hang out outside or to keep yourself to a limited circle, but crowding indoors is what really what we need to avoid in these situations and exposing more people,” Nagpal said.

Even though spending time in a crowded bar or house gives you a higher chance of contracting the virus, Nagpal says it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get tested yet.

“I think the best thing to do is to keep yourself as isolated as possible. It’s ok to go to your classes, but obviously wear a mask,” he said.

Nagpal says if you did contract the virus over the Labor Day holiday, you wouldn’t get a positive test for at least seven days.

Saying unless you’ve now been told you were in close contact with a positive person or start feeling symptoms, you don’t need to get tested.

“There is already widespread community transmission so getting a test ‘just because’ is something that we don’t recommend medically,” Nagpal said.

Instead, Nagpal says it’s best to lay low the next few days and monitor your symptoms before going out into large crowds again.

Local college officials say while they do not require students to report their travel, but say do recommend students to get tested regularly especially after travel.

