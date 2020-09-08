Casey’s General Stores to support Feeding America
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Casey’s General Stores is partnering with Feeding America to donate 10 million meals to school-aged children and their families who are experiencing food insecurity.
To achieve this goal, Casey’s has engaged Coca-Cola in the effort by including special offers on Coca-Cola at Casey’s stores.
Casey’s and Coca-Cola are asking its customers to join the fight against hunger in two ways:
- Donate change by rounding up in-store purchases at Casey’s.
- Buy a Coca-Cola four-pack for $5 at Casey’s, and $1 will go directly to Feeding America – up to $50,000.
Casey’s General Stores operates in 16 states.
