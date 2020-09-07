Advertisement

What colleges looked like this Labor Day

Main Gate to NDSU.
Main Gate to NDSU. (KVLY)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 7, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in colleges across the Valley, officials urged students not to go home to stop the spread of the virus.

Many were curious if students would throw parties, but after talking with those on campus, we learned that this Labor Day weekend was quiet at NDSU.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of people don’t go out in big groups anymore, and nobody hangs out in the study rooms and stuff like that, so I’m sure nobody’s doing that today,” said NDSU Freshman Zoe Keezer. “I was told that if they party, they would get disassociated, so I haven’t seen any parties or heard of anything.”

A spokesman with UND says there is no way to track how many students stayed in Grand Forks this holiday weekend; they say they haven’t heard of any issues related to parties and large gatherings on campus.

Fargo mom keeping late son's legacy alive with rocks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
The family of a young, West Fargo man is working to keep his legacy alive not only in the Red River Valley, but across the country.

