Advertisement

Truck flipped on South Fargo street

Police are searching for the driver of this flipped truck in South Fargo.
Police are searching for the driver of this flipped truck in South Fargo.(Brian Sherrod, VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bizarre crash in South Fargo has crews searching for the driver of a flipped box truck.

The call came in around 6:30 Labor Day morning to the 2500 block of 9th Ave. S by the Avalon Event Center.

It appears the truck hit a pole and then the driver ran from the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

Stay with Valley News Live as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Update: Bemidji Police arrest burglary suspect

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Bemidji Police are searching for a man involved in a burglary Sunday afternoon.

News

Replay Games is leveling up, helping families with distance learning

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Replay Games is leveling up, helping families out with distance learning this fall.

News

Investigation underway for Hwy 41 Bridge fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Officials say an investigation is ongoing after the Hwy 41 bridge near Dent, MN caught fire.

News

NDDoH: 299 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
The daily positivity rate is at 6.28%.

Latest News

News

One arrested in Grand Forks robbery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Police tracked the robber for six blocks before stopping 21-year-old Tre Beston at the 2200 block of Knightsbridge Ct.

Sports

Sports - Redhawks Fall To Milwaukee 3-2

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Sports

News - 10:00PM News September 5 - Part 3

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 5 - Part 2

Updated: 20 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 5 - Part 1

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - September 5

Updated: 21 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD