Truck flipped on South Fargo street

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A bizarre crash in South Fargo has crews searching for the driver of a flipped box truck.

The call came in around 6:30 Labor Day morning to the 2500 block of 9th Ave. S by the Avalon Event Center.

It appears the truck hit a pole and then the driver ran from the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

