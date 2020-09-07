Replay Games is leveling up, helping families with distance learning

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Distance learning just got a whole lot easier for parents, and a whole lot more fun for kids.

A local business is opening its doors to students this fall, and they have an incentive for you to get the work done.

Karie Currie has two little gamers at home.

“They love playing video games,” she says.

They don’t always love to do their homework. With a full-time job, she was going to need some help on distance learning days.

“We really struggled to get a schedule set up with all of the different hybrid learning,” she says. “That’s when we turned to Replay.”

This hole in the wall gamer’s paradise opened shop in downtown Fargo two years ago.

Replay Games is leveling up, helping families out with distance learning this fall.

“Every family has a different schedule. With our program, you can just choose,” Owners CJ and Tish Schnase say. “Who doesn’t want to play video games when you get your homework done?”

You can drop the kids off for the day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. All you need is a 24-hour notice.

CJ and Tish will make sure the kids get their school work done first. Afterward, they’ll get to pick up the controller.

“It’s such a weird season of life and there are so many schedules,” CJ Schnase says. “It’s tough to navigate it all. We just wanted to come in and help out the best we could.”

If you’re not a hardcore gamer, not to worry, Replay Games has over 6,000 to chose for. So, there’s something for everyone.

The distance learning program is $37.50 for families who pay in advance. It’s $50 a day for drop-ins.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.