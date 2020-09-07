Advertisement

NTSB report sheds more light on deadly ND helicopter crash

(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A new report says a structural failure led to a 2018 air ambulance crash in North Dakota that killed all three people on board.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the National Transportation Safety Board last month published its factual report, which outlines conditions and information of the aircraft, its wreckage, the weather and autopsies.

The report, however, doesn’t pinpoint the exact cause of the crash.

The Bismarck Air Medical crash northwest of Bismarck killed Todd Lasky, nurse Bonnie Cook, and paramedic Chris Iverson.

They were on their way to Williston to pick up a patient. There were no survivors.

