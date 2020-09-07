Advertisement

International Peace Garden adding more family fun

International Peace Garden
International Peace Garden(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The staff at the International Peace Garden is working to become a family destination year-round.

Staff said they’re expanding the trail system, and in winter they’ll be grooming the trails for cross-country skiing. The garden has also added the world’s most unique collection of cacti and succulents, including 5,000 species.

They said they hope the new changes will increase business once the coronavirus winds down.

“It’s been a tough season as far as visitorship, and revenue. As soon as things got serious in March we realized that this wasn’t going to be like last year or the year before until the pandemic settles down, and as far as our Canadian visitorship is pretty much zero,” said Tim Chapman, CEO.

Chapman said Canadian residents are required to quarantine for 14 days if they visit the International Peace Garden.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mr. Food - Fresh Chunky Salsa - September 8

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Forecast

Weather - Noon Weather - September 7

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Healthier Me

News - Noon News September 8 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

News - Noon News September 8 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

News

Former South Dakota priest named to be bishop by pope resigns after abuse probe

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to be made a bishop for a Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post.

Latest News

Forecast

Weather - Valley Today Weather - September 6

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley Today on KVLY

News

News - 10:00PM News September 6 - Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 6 - Part 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News September 6 - Part 1

Updated: 6 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD

Valley Today

NTSB report sheds more light on deadly ND helicopter crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They were on their way to Williston to pick up a patient. There were no survivors.

Valley Today

Truck flipped on South Fargo street

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
It appears the truck hit a pole and then the driver ran from the scene.