Former South Dakota priest named to be bishop by pope resigns after abuse probe

Michel Mulloy
Michel Mulloy(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) - A priest recently tapped by Pope Francis to be made a bishop for a Minnesota diocese has resigned after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor surfaced before he could take up his post.

The Vatican announced without details on Monday that Francis had accepted the resignation of the Bishop-elect Michel Mulloy, who was named by the pope in June to head the Duluth diocese. Mulloy was supposed to be elevated to bishop’s rank in an Oct. 1 ceremony.

Mulloy was serving as diocesan administrator in the Rapid City, South Dakota, diocese, which said it received the allegation last month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

