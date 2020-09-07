Fargo mom keeping late son’s legacy alive with rocks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of a young, West Fargo man is working to keep his legacy alive not only in the Red River Valley, but across the country.

22-year-old Cameron Bolton was killed in a car crash near Mapleton back in June 2018, but has gone on to save dozens of lives through organ donation.

The rocks may be small, but their message is mighty.

“That’s so people can get organs who are sick in the hospital,” Cameron’s mom, Sarah Fisher explained to her granddaughter while rock painting Monday morning.

Each rock is painted blue and green and have a ’Donate Life’ sticker mod podged to it. The rocks are then put in small plastic bags and instruct those who find the rocks to post to Crosses for Cameron Facebook page or email CrossesforCameron@outlook.com.

Fisher says so far a rock has finally been distributed to all 50 states, with the next goal of having one rock in every city in both North Dakota and Minnesota.

“As with anything, diabetes, cancer, any topic that you could pick, you could read about it in book, but until you actually live it or know somebody who had it and put a story to it, it becomes very significant,” Fisher said.

Since his passing, Bolton’s organs, bones and tissues have given gifts to dozens of people across the country.

Fisher says since her first rocks went out, people have reached out to her from all over the country with their own stories of donation. One woman writing, ’Found this in my hotel today! I’m trying to maintain my composure as my father passed away while waiting for a liver transplant. God bless Cameron and his family. I will re-hide this somewhere in Sioux Falls.’

Fisher says while it can be uncomfortable to think about, she hopes learning about Cameron’s gift inspires others to talk with their loved ones about the gift of donation and their end of life wishes.

“I hope they take a look at Cameron’s story and say, ‘Yes, I would like to be an organ donor!’ or, ‘What is donate life? What is this rock all about?’” she said.

Fisher says today marks a special day as they’ve now made 2,222 rocks, which she says is very significant ’because that’s Cameron’s number.’

“I’ll keep painting and little Ezra here, who loved her ’Uncle CC,’ will keep painting rocks until maybe every city in the United States has a ’Donate Life’ rock and will be able to have those conversations with their families,” Fisher said.

“‘Uncle CC’ went in heaven and I miss him and I want to go in heaven to see him,” Cameron’s 4-year-old niece, Ezra said.

Fischer says if you’re interested in painting rocks or distributing some on your next family road trip, to contact her at CrossesforCameron@outlook.com.

