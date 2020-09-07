Advertisement

Bemidji Police search for armed burglary suspect

Burglary Suspect
Burglary Suspect(KVLY)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Bemidji Police are searching for a man involved in a burglary Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:50 p.m., Bemidji Police Officers responded to the 700 block of 18th Street NW on a report that a neighbor had interrupted a daytime burglary.

The caller informed officers that he observed a Native American man exiting the back door of his neighbor’s house carrying multiple firearms.

Officials say when the neighbor asked this man what he was doing, the suspect fired one shot from a 12 gauge shotgun into the ground then pointed the shotgun directly at him. The suspect told him to leave the area.

The suspect then left southbound towards 15th street NW.

The suspect is described at a Native American male in his late 20′s to early 30′s with black shaved hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. He has a thin build and is approximately 150 lbs.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see this individual or know his current location contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have information about this crime you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing’.

