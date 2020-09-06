Advertisement

One arrested in Grand Forks robbery

(WILX)
By Kortney Lockey
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

One person was arrested early Sunday morning after trying to rob a gas station in Grand Forks.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the Cenex off of 32nd Ave. Police arrived while the robbery was in progress.

They tracked the robber for six blocks before stopping 21-year-old Tre Beston at the 2200 block of Knightsbridge Ct.

Beston was arrested and charged with robbery.

No one was hurt and anyone with information should call police at 701-787-8000.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

