NDDoH: 299 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 299 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 2,653.

They’re also reporting one new death linked to the illness, bringing the total to 156. He’s a man in his 70s from Sioux County with underlying health conditions.

The daily positivity rate is at 6.28%.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SUNDAY

Adams County - 2

Barnes County – 4

Bottineau County – 3

Bowman County – 1

Burleigh County - 78

Cass County – 45

Cavalier County - 2

Dickey County – 2

Divide County – 1

Foster County – 2

Grand Forks County – 31

Hettinger County - 2

LaMoure County – 3

McHenry County – 3

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County – 3

McLean County - 9

Mercer County - 2

Morton County – 8

Pembina County – 1

Pierce County - 2

Ramsey County – 2

Richland County - 1

Rolette County – 3

Stark County – 11

Stutsman County – 49

Traill County – 1

Walsh County - 2

Ward County – 13

Williams County – 12

BY THE NUMBERS

4,759 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

504,889 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

299 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

13,631 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

6.28% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,653 – Total Active Cases

+114 Individuals from yesterday

137 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,821 – Total recovered since pandemic began

64 – Currently Hospitalized

-3 individuals from yesterday

