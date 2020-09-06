Advertisement

MDH: 714 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

Coronavirus generic
Coronavirus generic(WRDW)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Minn., (Valley News Live) -

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 714 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 80,587.

They’re also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,857.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 72,463

Total cases hospitalized: 6,719

  • Hospitalized as of Sunday*: 284
  • Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday*: 143

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing event open to the public on September 8th

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Grand Forks will host a Coronavirus (COVID-19) walk-up testing event, Tuesday, September 8th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Coronavirus

Minnesota reporting 924 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 924 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Coronavirus

NDDoH: 360 positive cases of COVID-19, five new deaths

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Coronavirus

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Child care crisis amid pandemic pushes US mothers out of the labor force

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:44 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Research is increasingly pointing to a retreat of working mothers from the U.S. labor force as the pandemic leaves parents with few child care options and the added burden of navigating distance learning.

Coronavirus

Labor Day may affect coronavirus cases

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:29 AM CDT
|
Experts worry coronavirus cases will spike after Labor Day like they did after Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

Coronavirus

856 Covid cases, 10 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 856 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 additional deaths today