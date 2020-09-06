MDH: 714 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minn., (Valley News Live) -
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 714 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 80,587.
They’re also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,857.
Patients no longer needing isolation: 72,463
Total cases hospitalized: 6,719
- Hospitalized as of Sunday*: 284
- Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday*: 143
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.