MDH: 714 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state

The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 714 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, bringing the total to 80,587.

They’re also reporting six new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,857.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 72,463

Total cases hospitalized: 6,719

Hospitalized as of Sunday*: 284

Hospitalized in ICU as of Sunday*: 143

