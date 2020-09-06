Advertisement

Investigation underway for Hwy 41 Bridge fire

(WDTV)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DENT, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Officials say an investigation is ongoing after the Hwy 41 bridge over Star Lake near Dent, MN caught fire.

Officials say it happened overnight.

The bridge is now closed, the waterways under the bridge are still open.

Officials say that no one was injured.

Witnesses Valley News Live spoke to say they heard what sounded like an explosion before the fire.

The cause is under investigation.

Stick with Valley News Live for updates. Officials say they expect to release more information on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

