Advertisement

Shots fired during pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Beltrami County

(MGN)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Gunshots were exchanged Friday night between officials and suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle had just been taken by force from its owners while at a business in Cass Lake, in Cass County, Minn.

Officials say it was reported that one of the people had or threatened use of a knife.

A Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff found the stolen vehicle in Ten Lakes Township of Beltrami County, north of Cass Lake.

A pursuit ensued and during the pursuit the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the pursuing deputy, hitting his squad.

The deputy was uninjured.

At one point two deputies discharged their firearms and the suspect’s vehicle became disabled.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the stolen vehicle.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension was immediately notified and responded to the scene. The BCA is investigating the officer involved shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.

The deputies involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

News - 6:00PM News September 5 - Part 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News September 5 - Part 1

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News September 5 - Part 2

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - Coronavirus cabin fever fueling real estate boom

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

News - 6:00PM News September 5 - Part 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Latest News

Sports

Sports - 6:00PM Sports - September 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 5

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Saturday KVLY - VOD

News

Coronavirus cabin fever fueling real estate boom

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
Despite huge job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate market is bucking economic trends.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing event open to the public on September 8th

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
Grand Forks will host a Coronavirus (COVID-19) walk-up testing event, Tuesday, September 8th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

News

Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Fosston

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
One man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night.