Shots fired during pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Gunshots were exchanged Friday night between officials and suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Around 9:30 p.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle had just been taken by force from its owners while at a business in Cass Lake, in Cass County, Minn.

Officials say it was reported that one of the people had or threatened use of a knife.

A Beltrami County Deputy Sheriff found the stolen vehicle in Ten Lakes Township of Beltrami County, north of Cass Lake.

A pursuit ensued and during the pursuit the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the pursuing deputy, hitting his squad.

The deputy was uninjured.

At one point two deputies discharged their firearms and the suspect’s vehicle became disabled.

The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the stolen vehicle.

The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension was immediately notified and responded to the scene. The BCA is investigating the officer involved shooting.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.

The deputies involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.