NFL Roster Cuts: What former NDSU Bison made 53-man rosters

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 3 p.m. CDT the NFL mandated all 32 NFL teams to finalize their 53-man rosters. Several former North Dakota State Bison were in camps looking to earn a job.

Below is a list of former NDSU players released Saturday:

Kyle Emanuel (Las Vegas)

Derrek Tuszka (Denver)

Ben Ellefson (Jacksonville)

Darrius Shepherd (Green Bay)

Zack Johnson (Green Bay)

Bruce Anderson (Indianapolis, waived Aug. 26)

Below is a list of former Bison who will start the season on their respective club’s 53-man roster:

Carson Wentz (Phildelphia)

Easton Stick (Los Angeles Chargers)

Chris Board (Baltimore)

Billy Turner (Green Bay)

Joe Haeg (Tampa Bay)

This list is being updated regularly, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.