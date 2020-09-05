Advertisement

NDDoH: 360 positive cases of COVID-19, five new deaths

North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic
North Dakota COVID-19 Default Graphic(Station)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 360 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Five new deaths are also being reported. This brings the death toll to 155 for the state.

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

The daily positivity rate is 4.91%.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,334 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

500,109 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

360 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

13,334 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

2,539 – Total Active Cases

+26 Individuals from yesterday

219 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

10,640 – Total recovered since pandemic began

67 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 individuals from yesterday

5 – New Deaths*** (155 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Burleigh County with no underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.
  • Woman in her 80s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Adams County - 1
  • Barnes County – 15
  • Benson County – 7
  • Bottineau County – 1
  • Bowman County – 1
  • Burke County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 53
  • Cass County – 74
  • Dickey County – 1
  • Eddy County – 4
  • Emmons County - 5
  • Foster County – 3
  • Golden Valley County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 50
  • Griggs County – 1
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • Logan County – 1
  • McHenry County - 1
  • McKenzie County - 5
  • Mercer County - 1
  • Morton County – 17
  • Mountrail County – 2
  • Nelson County - 2
  • Ramsey County – 12
  • Ransom County - 2
  • Richland County - 5
  • Rolette County – 1
  • Sargent County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 16
  • Steele County - 2
  • Stutsman County – 18
  • Traill County – 2
  • Walsh County - 4
  • Ward County – 25
  • Wells County - 1
  • Williams County – 22

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Minnesota reporting 924 new cases of COVID-19, four deaths

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Katherine Aupperle
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 924 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Coronavirus

Colleges using COVID dorms, quarantines to keep virus at bay

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With the coronavirus spreading through colleges at alarming rates, universities are scrambling to find quarantine locations in dormitory buildings and off-campus properties to isolate the thousands of students who have caught COVID-19 or been exposed to it.

Coronavirus

Child care crisis amid pandemic pushes US mothers out of the labor force

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Research is increasingly pointing to a retreat of working mothers from the U.S. labor force as the pandemic leaves parents with few child care options and the added burden of navigating distance learning.

Coronavirus

Labor Day may affect coronavirus cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Experts worry coronavirus cases will spike after Labor Day like they did after Memorial Day and the 4th of July.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Phase 3 vaccine testing progresses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
A look into phase three trials for a possible coronavirus vaccine.

National

Will long Labor Day weekend mean another coronavirus spike?

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The rise in infections, deaths and hospitalizations over the summer ... was blamed in part on Americans behaving heedlessly over Memorial Day and July Fourth.

National

US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:09 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s report from the Labor Department added to evidence that nearly six months after the coronavirus paralyzed the country, the economy is mounting only a fitful recovery.

Coronavirus

856 Covid cases, 10 more deaths in Minnesota

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 856 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 additional deaths today

Coronavirus

343 Covid cases in North Dakota

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:05 AM CDT
The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 343 new cases of COVID-19 in the state

National

Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
International experts remained cautious over the vaccine’s effectiveness and safety.