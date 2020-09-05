Man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in Fosston

FOSSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - One man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle accident with injuries on 9th St NW near the intersection of Mark Ave N in the City of Fosston.

Officials say a motorcycle struck a tree and the driver, 22-year-old Carl James Gustafson of Fosston, was thrown from the vehicle.

Gustafson suffered severe injuries and was transported by ambulance to Essentia Health in Fosston, and then transported by helicopter to Sanford in Fargo, ND.

Officials say after an initial investigation, it is believed that speed was a factor in the crash.

The motorcycle sustained severe disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

This crash is under investigation.

