Local band tracks down gear after it was stolen

FARGO, N.D.

A sour note has a silver lining for a local band. After thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a storage trailer, Valley News Live has learned that it’s been tracked down with the help of police.

There was nothing harmonious when the owners of an unmarked trailer full of musical equipment was found empty Wednesday morning. For the local country and blues band members, their music came to a screeching halt.

“We are kind of struggling with finding shows to play and things like that as it is,” Troubadour Singer and Guitarist Romyn Hanks says. “So then when you get your gear stolen, it’s kind of like a one-two punch.”

Troubadour has been playing together for nearly a decade, and they’ve stored their gear here for just as long.

“I went over there and looked and sure enough, there’s a great, big piece of the fence cut out,” Steel Guitarist Rick Schroeder says.

Hanks and Schroeder say the thieves messed with their livelihood and musical identity.

“That’s the first time I have ever been robbed like that,” Schroeder says. “So, I was pretty ticked.”

Police told them, the gear was probably long gone, but these guys weren’t letting the prowlers off that easily.

“I’ve said before, it’s worth more to me for sentimental value than it is the cost,” Hanks says.

So band members, led by the drummer, set out on a mission checking with pawn shops in the area. The group’s 24-hour never say die search wound up finding every piece of stolen goods.

It’s back in their hands and they say, they’re thankful the next time they hit the stage in November, they’ll do so with their signature sound.

The group is also thanking the Fargo-Moorhead music community for rallying behind them.

