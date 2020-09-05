Driver caught speeding receives $420 fine
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are asking drivers to slow down after pulling over a motorcycle going more than three times the posted speed limit.
Officials say Friday night, an officer stopped a motorcycle in the 2300 Block 73rd Ave S going 92 in a 25 mph zone.
The speeding fines totaled $420 with 15 points against the driver’s ND license.
Officials say the 19-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet.
