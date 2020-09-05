Advertisement

COVID-19 testing event open to the public on September 8th

(Pexels)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Sep. 5, 2020
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks will host a Coronavirus (COVID-19) walk-up testing event, Tuesday, September 8th, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Testing will be open to the general public and will take place at UND’s High Performance Center, 2419 2nd Ave N, Grand Forks.

Ages 5 and older are welcome to participate, even if you do not have symptoms.

If a person was tested in the early stages of the infection while incubating the virus or exposed to the virus after they were previously tested, they could then later test positive for COVID-19. Therefore, those that have previously tested negative are invited to be tested again.

Testing is ideal, 7-10 days after the last exposure. If the person is found to be negative, they still need to fulfill the quarantine period, as it can take up to 14 days to develop COVID-19.

Additional event details:

  • Registration prior to arrival at the event is required: testreg.nd.gov.
  • Pre-registration does not guarantee a test.
  • There is no cost for the test and health insurance is not processed.
  • Proof of residency will not be required.
  • Antibody testing will not be conducted at this event.
  • Those participating in testing must be at least 5 years old.
  • Face coverings or masks are required, and six-foot distancing is expected.

For additional testing event details:

https://und.edu/covid-19/testing

For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH hotline at 1-866-207-2880 from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Saturday or Grand Forks Public Health at 701-787-8100, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.

For more information about COVID-19 symptoms, testing and care, please visit the NDDoH website.

