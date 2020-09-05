Court Denies Replacement Insurance Commissioner Candidate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court denied Democratic-NPL Insurance Commission Candidate Jason Anderson from appearing on the November ballot.

Anderson was quickly nominated by the party after the Court ruled the previous candidate Travisia Martin was ineligible to be placed on the ballot due to issues with her residency.

Following Anderson’s nomination, North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger denied the party’s request to switch Martin’s name for Anderson’s, claiming the party couldn’t replace Martin.

The Court said that while a party has the right to “replace” a candidate after the primary ballot, “replacing a candidate” means that the original candidate, Martin, was eligible. Since the Court ruled that Martin was never eligible to be on the primary, the party can’t replace her. And thus, the vacancy for the Democratic candidacy must remain vacant.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle was the only justice to dissent. Writing: “I would err on the side of placing a candidate’s name on the ballot when ambiguity exists in a statute.”

