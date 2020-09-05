Advertisement

Court Denies Replacement Insurance Commissioner Candidate

DEM NPL
DEM NPL(DEM-NPL)
By Jacob Notermann and Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court denied Democratic-NPL Insurance Commission Candidate Jason Anderson from appearing on the November ballot.

Anderson was quickly nominated by the party after the Court ruled the previous candidate Travisia Martin was ineligible to be placed on the ballot due to issues with her residency.

Following Anderson’s nomination, North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger denied the party’s request to switch Martin’s name for Anderson’s, claiming the party couldn’t replace Martin.

The Court said that while a party has the right to “replace” a candidate after the primary ballot, “replacing a candidate” means that the original candidate, Martin, was eligible. Since the Court ruled that Martin was never eligible to be on the primary, the party can’t replace her. And thus, the vacancy for the Democratic candidacy must remain vacant.

Justice Gerald VandeWalle was the only justice to dissent. Writing: “I would err on the side of placing a candidate’s name on the ballot when ambiguity exists in a statute.”

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

POVnow

Culver’s Supports Ag Ed With Thank You Farmers Project

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project supports agriculture education and local farms through donations to local organizations.

POVnow

Rep. Louser And ND Ballot Measures

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Anna Johnson
ND Rep. Scott Louser informs us on the different measures that we should expect to see on the ballot for the November election and how they may shape the way things operate in ND.

News

Local band tracks down gear after it was stolen

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A sour note has a silver lining for a local band.

News

Point of View September 4 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

Point of View September 4 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

Latest News

News

Point of View September 4 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Point Of View on KX4

News

News - 6:00PM News September 4 - Part 3

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 4 - Part 2

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

Forecast

Weather - 6:00PM Weather - September 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News - 6:00PM News September 4 - Part 1

Updated: 3 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY

News

News: Mental health

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mental health