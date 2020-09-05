Coronavirus cabin fever fueling real estate boom

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

If there’s one thing we’ve learned during the pandemic, it’s this: People continue to reevaluate their living space.

Despite huge job losses related to the coronavirus pandemic, the real estate market is bucking economic trends.

Ole Gjerde is on the hunt for a new home.

“With the pandemic, you work from home for a few months,” he says. “You’re like, ok.”

His place in West Fargo was on the market for less than three weeks before it sold.

“We are pretty excited to have it on contract and just be done with that,” he says. Now it’s a matter of finding a house.”

Coronavirus cabin fever has the Gjerde’s moving on--a desire fueling a pandemic real estate boom.

“I was right that people wouldn’t want to sell their home during the pandemic, I was terribly wrong at how many people would want to buy through this,” Erik Hatch of Hatch Realty says.

Hatch admits he was concerned when he saw the world changing in March of 2020, and what it could mean for his business.

This was something he never predicted.

“So many people are feeling the walls of the four sides of their home or apartment close in on themselves,” he says.

Despite record-high unemployment, home sales and bidding wars are outpacing last year’s.

Hatch says the average home sits on the market for two months at this time. It’s not uncommon for some to sell in the first two weeks.

Listings are down 4%, but they’re selling at an 8% increase.

“Those that are selling their homes are in such a sweet spot right now,” Hatch says.

That’s because buyers have fewer options and may have to compete. Meaning sellers are getting closer to their asking prices.

The pressure in the market has people like the Gjerde’s capitalizing.

“When we move, the whole Gjerde family moves too,” Gjerde chuckles.

The average house in Fargo-Moorhead sells at about $250,000. That’s up about 5% from last year.

The people we talked to say that price is lowest in Moorhead and highest in West Fargo.

