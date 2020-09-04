Advertisement

Some students at Fargo South High School sent home due to potential COVID exposure

Fargo Public Schools confirmed the reported case at Fargo South High School and that some staff and students were sent home.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An unknown number of students and staff at Fargo South High School were sent home Friday after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a representative from Fargo Public Schools, once the student tested positive the school administration and nurse worked to determine who could have been exposed.

Those individuals, which we have been told was less than 10 students, were then sent home.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Fargo Cass Public Health are now reaching out to close contacts to provide important information that is aimed to stop the spread of the virus.

They are following the protocols outlined in the FPS Smart Restart Plan.

