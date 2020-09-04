Sex offenders who live near Elem. School bus stop missing from ND Sex Offender Map

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some parents in one Fargo neighborhood were shocked to learn that a building housing six high-risk sex offenders was located just 250 feet away from a bus stop for a local elementary school.

That may have something to do with the fact that those offenders are not labeled on the Sex Offender Registry map provided by the state of North Dakota.

The map on the state’s website allows you to see sex offenders near an address that you enter, but when you go to 2211 2nd Avenue S, where the six offenders are located, there is no icon on the building.

The offenders do show up under the location when you view them as a list, but the map which many use as a tool to check for offenders, makes no note of them.

Fargo public schools also noted this problem when Valley News Live contacted them regarding the bus stop.

They checked the map and were also unable to see any offenders marked near the bus stop.

Other websites and apps, such as Family Watchdog, do label the house, but the same can not be said for the state website.

We reached out to the North Dakota Attorney General’s office, the point of contact on the registry website to see what could be causing the issue, but they simply responded with a link back to the map.

They have not commented on mapping situation.

