Researchers testing Minnesota waters for COVID-19

Minn. (Valley News Live) -

A heads-up for those of you heading to the lake this holiday weekend. Researchers say there’s a chance that COVID-19 could end up in the water, but not in the way that you might think.

Rob Roberts is heading out the door for the lake this holiday weekend.

“My wife would probably divorce me if I didn’t have a place on the lake,” he laughs.

It’s been the place they go to get out of the house and get away from everything. But, researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School say, not so fast. They’ve been testing Minnesota waters, saying there’s a chance the COVID-19 virus could be in the lake--in of all things, human waste.

“I think we are in a pretty low population lake,” Roberts says. “I’ve never suspected anyone of doing that. I worry more about the fish doing that, not a human.”

Researchers have been testing every weekend since the Fourth of July. The virus can be shed in a person’s stool a month out of symptoms. And they say, it’s not uncommon for beaches to be contaminated in this way.

“That’s nothing I’ve ever thought of someone doing in a lake, a pool maybe,” Micah Curran says.

“I kind of want to do some more research on that myself before I make any final decisions on my lake trips,” Iskec Bamba says.

So far, the virus hasn’t been found in any samples.

“I’m not sure if I’m really worried about someone crapping in the lake,” Corban Herman says. “I mean, it’s kind of something you’re dealing with.”

“I don’t know if I will go to the lake anytime soon or not,” Myah Young says.

The testing will continue from area Minnesota lakes through September. Researchers add that if the virus is found in the water, they don’t believe it will be infectious.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.