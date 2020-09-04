Advertisement

Otter Tail County dedicates CARES Act funding to support small businesses

(AP)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Otter Tail County has dedicated over $2.5 million of CARES Act funding to support local small businesses that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small businesses can receive up to $10,000 if it meets certain guidelines.

To see eligibility requirements and the application, click here.

Applications are due on Sept. 30th.

If your business is in Fergus Falls, you can find eligibility requirements and the application here.

This application is due on Sept. 15th.

