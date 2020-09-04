Mom and dad: Advice from experts on dealing with mental health during the pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Many parents feel the weight of their to-do lists; they’re juggling work while trying to get their kids set up for school every day, and it can be a bit stressful.

“I think the big thing this year is grace,” said Erin Rocheleau, a counselor at Chrysalis in south Fargo.

Rocheleau said it’s important for mom and dad to give themselves some slack.

“I think a lot of parents are questioning if they’re making the right decision because this is the first time in a long time especially with school starting that you as a parent have a lot of personal decisions to make and there’s a lot of critics about those decisions,” said Rocheleau.

She added parents should take time every day for self-care.

To help with stress, the Cass County Sheriffs Office and Lutheran Social Services have partnered up to help everyone navigate through these tough times.

“We really encourage people at the first signs of distress to ask for help. To turn to LSS for help,” said Abby Tow, Director of Community Engagement Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota.

“Not only is mental health awareness important this month, in September, but it’s important all year round,” said Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner.

Tow said the counseling service is free.

“We really want to encourage people there’s no shame in reaching out if you’re going through a tough time right now,” said Jahner.

Tow, Sheriff Jahner and Rocheleau added that counseling helps people realize even though so many of us are apart right now, we are struggling together.

