Minot man kidnapped, drugged and raped girlfriend, court documents say

Timothy Smith mug
Timothy Smith mug(Ward County Jail)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minot man is facing multiple charges after documents say his victim was able to escape and call for help earlier this week.

36-year-old Timothy Chrishaod Smith was originally charged with Gross sexual imposition, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempted delivery of heroin, aggravated assault and human trafficking. However, court records show Smith’s human trafficking charge has since been dismissed.

Court documents say on Sept. 1, Minot officers were called to Main St. S. for a woman who said she was beaten by her boyfriend. The victim told officers she was sleeping and woke up to Smith kicking her in the stomach, and said when she tried to gather her phone and purse Smith grabbed her hair. She said Smith also struck her in the nose and said, ’Do you want me to kill you?’ The victim said another woman in the apartment told Smith to stop, which gave the victim enough time to escape and ask for help.

Documents say the victim had a jacket with her that had multiple blood stains, which the victim said were from her nose injury.

The victim later told officers that about a week and a half ago a woman named Princess and a black man arrived at her Bismarck apartment. The victim said she opened the door as she recognized Princess from previous interactions. The victim said the unknown black man entered her home and brandished a firearm and told the victim, ’Smith wants to see you.’ The victim said she told the man she wasn’t going, but he said ’No wasn’t the right answer.’ The victim said she started packing a bag as she knew she would be beaten if she didn’t.

The victim said she was transported in Smith’s vehicle from Bismarck to Minot. When she arrived at a Minot hotel, she said she fled on foot.

Around four Tuesday morning, the victim told officers a woman showed up at the hotel the victim was staying at and told her Smith wanted to see her. The victim said she again packed up as she knew she would be beaten if she didn’t.

The victim says she was brought to #22 Main St. S. where Smith was waiting for her. Inside the apartment, the victim said there were lines of Heroin that Smith had prepared, however the victim said because she had recently overdosed she did not want to use. Documents say Smith placed the drug on the floor where she laid down and she immediately fell asleep. The victim says when she later woke up she was only in a tank top and Smith was raping her. The victim says she fell back asleep, and when she woke up again was when Smith was kicking her in the stomach.

Documents say officers were very familiar with Smith, as they have dealt with him before. Court records show a criminal history of drugs, assaults, theft, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Smith will be seen in court again on Nov. 12.

