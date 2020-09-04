Man smashes into Sanford Occupational Health building

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is totaled and a building damaged after a man smashed his vehicle into the corner of a business.

Just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 4 police were sent to 3838 13th Ave. N. for a report that a vehicle crashed into the building.

The man driving remained on scene and cooperated with officers, explaining what happened. Police say they believe the driver had a medical issue causing the crash

In the picture above, you’ll see airbags went off and the front of the vehicle is smashed in.

At this time, police do not say whether the driver will face any citations.

