Advertisement

Man smashes into Sanford Occupational Health building

Police say the man walked away from this crash mostly unharmed, but the car is totaled and the building is seriously damaged.
Police say the man walked away from this crash mostly unharmed, but the car is totaled and the building is seriously damaged.(Fargo, ND Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car is totaled and a building damaged after a man smashed his vehicle into the corner of a business.

Just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 4 police were sent to 3838 13th Ave. N. for a report that a vehicle crashed into the building.

The man driving remained on scene and cooperated with officers, explaining what happened. Police say they believe the driver had a medical issue causing the crash

In the picture above, you’ll see airbags went off and the front of the vehicle is smashed in.

At this time, police do not say whether the driver will face any citations.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Valley Today

Fargo Police arrest man after chase ending in random backyard

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Schroeer
The suspect ran from the store, but employees were able to give authorities a description of the man.

News

Researchers testing Minnesota waters for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kortney Lockey
A heads-up for those of you heading to the lake this holiday weekend.

News

News - Some high-risk sex offenders not shown on ND's online map

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Forecast

Weather - 10:00PM Weather Sept 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Latest News

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 3 - Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

Sports

Sports - 10:00PM News Sports Sept 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - Researchers testing Minnesota waters for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 3 - Part 1

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

News - 10:00PM News Sept 3 - Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD

News

National University holds off on name change in light of T. Denny Sanford investigation report

Updated: 6 hours ago
While no charges have been filed, a San Diego, California-based university is now holding off on plans to re-name itself after Sanford.