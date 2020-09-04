Advertisement

Man pinned under tree for four days

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been rescued after he was pinned under a tree for more than four days while working on his land in southern Minnesota.

The Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Jonathan Ceplecha was cutting down oak trees Aug. 27 near Redwood Falls when a one of them fell and landed on his legs.

Deputies responding to a call Monday afternoon for a welfare check after he didn’t show up for work found Ceplecha in a ravine with his legs pinned.

His son, Miles Ceplecha says his father survived the ordeal by not panicking and trying to keep his mind distracted.

