Man arrested on drug charges after police perform search warrant

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 2, Red Lake County deputies assisted members of the Pine to Prarie Drug Task Force with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the city of Brooks.

Approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine, along with other drug-related items were seized. Joseph Marvin Goulet, 30, of Brooks, was arrested. He was taken to jail in Crookston and booked for a felony 1st degree-controlled substance crime. Mr. Goulet appeared in court in Crookston on Friday.

The court ordered him to pay $7,500 cash and abide by ordered conditions prior to his release.

