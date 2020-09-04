Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges after police perform search warrant

Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On the afternoon of Wednesday, September 2, Red Lake County deputies assisted members of the Pine to Prarie Drug Task Force with the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the city of Brooks.

Approximately 120 grams of methamphetamine, along with other drug-related items were seized. Joseph Marvin Goulet, 30, of Brooks, was arrested. He was taken to jail in Crookston and booked for a felony 1st degree-controlled substance crime. Mr. Goulet appeared in court in Crookston on Friday.

The court ordered him to pay $7,500 cash and abide by ordered conditions prior to his release.

