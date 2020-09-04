Local universities urging students to stay on campus over Labor Day weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota universities are urging students to stay on campus over the holiday weekend in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The North Dakota University System, along with the State Department of Health, released a statement earlier this week saying that “This simple step of not traveling home reduces the risk of unknowingly transmitting the virus to different communities and families across the state.”

North Dakota State University is hoping to make the decision to stay on campus a bit easier for students, hosting events throughout the weekend and even offering them suggestions for things to do around town.

The Campus Attractions program will be offering a game night in the Memorial Union and they will be hosting movie nights throughout the weekend as well.

NDSU Student Body President Matthew Friedmann says that students have been receptive to the suggestion to stay on campus, saying that “we love to be here on campus, it’s beneficial to the college experience. So to do that, that’s taken a lot of effort from the administration but it’s also taken some efforts on behalf of the students.”

He continued to say that “we need to feel a little bit of this responsibility to help control the spread and keep the Campus a healthy place.”

You can find a full list of activities offered by the school, as well as suggestions for activities around the F-M Area on the NDSU Website.

