Fargo Police warn of sex offender in the city

Kilo Trayvon Bowen-Davis is now living at 726 College St. N. in Fargo.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning the community about a sex offender living on the north side of the city.

22-year-old Kilo Bowen-Davis is now living at 726 College St. N., close to NDSU.

He was convicted in 2018 for sexual imposition. Court records show he forced a young woman to perform sexual acts on him.

Bowen-Davis is considered high-risk, those offenders are considered the most like to re-offend.

