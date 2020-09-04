Fargo Police arrest man after chase ending in random backyard
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is spending some time in jail after stealing from a store in Fargo and leading police on a chase.
Fargo Police say it happened on Thursday, Sept. 3 around 7:45 p.m. at the Fleet Farm for a shoplifting call.
The suspect ran from the store, but employees were able to give authorities a description of the man.
That man was later found on 37th Ave. S. and police set up a perimeter to arrest him.
Eventually, the chase ended when the man was arrested in a random backyard in the 3200 block of 37th Ave. S.
31-year-old Phillip Peltier is under arrest for refusal to halt, two warrants and theft.
