Fargo Police arrest man after chase ending in random backyard

Police arrested 31-year-old Phillip Peltier for refusal to halt, two unrelated warrants and charges have been filed for theft.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is spending some time in jail after stealing from a store in Fargo and leading police on a chase.

Fargo Police say it happened on Thursday, Sept. 3 around 7:45 p.m. at the Fleet Farm for a shoplifting call.

The suspect ran from the store, but employees were able to give authorities a description of the man.

That man was later found on 37th Ave. S. and police set up a perimeter to arrest him.

Eventually, the chase ended when the man was arrested in a random backyard in the 3200 block of 37th Ave. S.

31-year-old Phillip Peltier is under arrest for refusal to halt, two warrants and theft.

