City of West Fargo named top city in North Dakota to stretch a paycheck

(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to a recent GOBankingRates report published on Yahoo Finance, West Fargo is the best city to stretch a paycheck in North Dakota.

GOBankingRates gathered data for the five biggest cities in North Dakota and found that West Fargo has the best combination of good wages and a low cost of living. West Fargo’s median household income sits at $81,051. This is higher than the national average, state of North Dakota and Fargo-Moorhead area. Comparatively, the monthly homeowner costs and rental is lower than the national average and similar to the rest of the state, allowing residents to stretch their paycheck the furthest in the state.

The data also used the cost-of-living index from Sperling’s Best Places to compare the cost of living in a respective city to the national average. West Fargo ranks close to 6% less than the national average.

To read the full article, click here.

