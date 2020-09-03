Advertisement

Video captures alleged assault over mask wearing in Moorhead

Kenneth Ortner says he only asked the man to wear a mask before getting inside an elevator
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Video we obtained shows an alleged assault that happened at a Moorhead apartment building over wearing a mask during the pandemic.

On Monday, we spoke to Kenneth Ortner who contacted our Whistleblower Hotline regarding a recent incident.

Ortner is the man in the video using a walker.

He said on Saturday he asked another resident of his apartment building Riverview Heights to wear a mask before riding the elevator with him. Ortner claimed to be immunocompromised.

Some pushing and shoving followed that request with Ortner saying he was attacked inside the elevator and received a concussion.

Moorhead police previously told Valley News Live that no one was arrested nor cited as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

