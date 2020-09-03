Supporting Oak Reile

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is rallying behind a former Ben Franklin Middle School assistant principal, raising thousands of dollars to show their support during a difficult time.

May 26, Oak Reile suffered a devastating fall fracturing his neck and injuring his spinal column. This left him with limited movement in his arms and hands, paralyzed below his ribs.

“The accident was very unfortunate, and I can go on and on about that, but the manner in which he has responded has been true Oak Reile,” Gary Mailloux, a close friend, said. “He has, I believe, done more in his rehab, his whole experience than any of the medical people could have imagined.”

Reile worked at Ben Franklin Middle School for over two decades, touching the lives of thousands of students and people throughout the community.

“They felt if they had a concern, they could count on Oak’s response that he was a supporter for them and what they were doing,” Mailloux said.

And now it’s their turn to show their support for him, and they have in a big way.

Since the accident, more than $14,000 has been donated on Lend A Hand Up.

Reile still has a long road to recovery receiving treatment at Craig Rehabilitation in Colorado.

He is working on getting movement and feeling back in his lower torso and arms. The goal is to get back on his feet and walking.

