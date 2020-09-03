Sturgis motorcycle rally brings in $1 million+ in taxes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Taxes collected from the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled more than $1.3 million, a 6% increase compared with 2019.

A report from the South Dakota Department of Revenue shows that more than half of the taxes collected were state sales taxes.

The 10-day rally in western South Dakota drew hundreds of thousands of bikers from across the country. The large-scale event has been linked to more than 250 coronavirus infections in 12 states.

