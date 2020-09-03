Advertisement

Sturgis motorcycle rally brings in $1 million+ in taxes

A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.
A biker rides down Main Street during the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in Sturgis, S.D.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - Taxes collected from the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally totaled more than $1.3 million, a 6% increase compared with 2019.

A report from the South Dakota Department of Revenue shows that more than half of the taxes collected were state sales taxes.

The 10-day rally in western South Dakota drew hundreds of thousands of bikers from across the country. The large-scale event has been linked to more than 250 coronavirus infections in 12 states.

