Salvation Army’s Coats for Kids and Families drive gearing up for winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army of Fargo is gearing up for the annual Coats for Kids & Families Coats Drive and they’re looking to collect new and gently used coats for people throughout the area.

Last year, almost 1,600 people received coats in the Fargo-Moorhead communities, along with 2,900 warm winter accessories. Unfortunately, the Salvation Army says there were several families who didn’t receive the items because of a shortage in supply.

Most needed items include children sizes 6-12 coats, snow pants, boots and gloves.

The coat drive will be kicking off on September 8th at all Hornbacher’s locations.

