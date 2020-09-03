Prowler steals championship RedHawks ring from WF woman’s car

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A West Fargo woman is warning you after someone broke into her car and stole a sentimental item worth $2,000. It happened between Tuesday and Wednesday in a West Fargo neighborhood. She’s alerting people of potential prowlers this Labor Day weekend.

Kayla Rice lives in West Fargo’s Wilds Development. She said she had a gut feeling when she saw her car door open and items thrown around inside.

“Our neighborhood, in particular, is extremely family-oriented, and we have lots of kids running about,” said Kayla Rice. “That’s immediately is what made me anxious was just to know that someone was out here, not good things.”

The thief didn’t do any damage but took her husband’s 2006 Championship Redhawks ring, which is worth around $2,000.

“It’s definitely highly sentimental to my husband,” said Rice.

Derek Rice was on staff with the team as clubhouse manager, starting when he was a batboy at age 11 through college.

“That was was extremely important to him, that 2006 year,” said Rice.

Rice not only neighbors to be on the lookout for prowlers, and if they do break-in, police told her not to clean up the mess right away.

“When you do have a car theft, don’t touch anything in your car, just like any other type of crime scene,” said Rice. “Don’t clean it up, don’t do anything because they actually take DNA swabs.”

She adds it’s important to be in close contact with neighbors, so this doesn’t happen in The Wilds again, or anywhere else for that matter.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and they’re working with local pawn shops and online sellers to possibly find the ring.

